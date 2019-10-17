First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine Gives Way To BIG Weekend Changes

Fabulous Fall Forecast The Next Couple of Days
First Alert Saturday and Sunday For Potential of Heavy Tropical Rain
Wonderful Carolina sunshine and super Fall temperatures Today and Friday with Highs in the 70s…Low in the 40s!
Changes arrive by Saturday!
Alert Day Saturday and Sunday: Low pressure in the Gulf will move quickly to the NE over the next few days. It will move into the Southeast by Saturday. This will bring much needed soaking heavy rains to SC! The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of developing into something Tropical, we’ll continue to watch this closely. Nevertheless, this will be great for our drought…the timing of this system may be tweaked, but with the Fair, USC game going on and all types of activates it’s important to keep close with us for this changing forecast. The system will move out by Sunday midday clearing the skies late.
Our next system looks to come in Tuesday of next week. This will be a strong cold front which could bring thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunny and pleasant temperatures Today and Friday
- First Alert Saturday and Sunday for heavy rain likely
- Clearing skies late Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Cool! High Near 70
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 40s
Friday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
