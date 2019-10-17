First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine Gives Way To BIG Weekend Changes

Alert Day Saturday and Sunday : Low pressure in the Gulf will move quickly to the NE over the next few days. It will move into the Southeast by Saturday. This will bring much needed soaking heavy rains to SC! The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of developing into something Tropical, we’ll continue to watch this closely. Nevertheless, this will be great for our drought…the timing of this system may be tweaked, but with the Fair, USC game going on and all types of activates it’s important to keep close with us for this changing forecast. The system will move out by Sunday midday clearing the skies late.