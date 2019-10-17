Fans can get their first look at Gamecock men’s, women’s basketball teams at Gamecock Tipoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Basketball season is less than a month away and fans will have the chance to meet and greet the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team during Gamecock Tipoff.
The free event will be held Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
There will be food and games for everyone to enjoy. There will also be an autograph session with the teams. There will also be a very special guest on hand for the festivities.
