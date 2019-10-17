Annual Healthy Learners golf tournament to benefit children in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One afternoon of golf could change a child’s life.
The 20th annual Healthy Learners Champions for Children golf tournament is Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Fort Jackson Golf Club in Columbia.
This year’s tournament will bring in several big names to celebrate the 20th year of the event.
Healthy Learners is a nonprofit ministry of the Sisters of Charity at Providence Health. The faith-based organization focuses on the health and well-being of school children by helping them with health care – including transportation to appointments.
Healthy Learners has five programs that serve 150 schools across 12 South Carolina school districts – including Allendale, Dillon, Fairfield, Georgetown, Greenwood, Lexington and Richland counties.
Year after year, Healthy Learners makes sure children are able to be successful in the classroom by first making sure their healthcare needs are met.
Sign up to participate in the golf tournament by clicking or tapping here.
Organizers say this will be a perfect day of golf, food, entertainment, contests and prizes. The much-needed funds will help support the mission of Healthy Learners.
The golf tournament is in memory of George Younginer, who started Providence Hospital (now Providence Health).
