RCSD looking for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Dutch Square Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a cash advance business in northwest Columbia.
The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Advance America on Broad River Road near Bush River Road, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
A suspect handed a note to a cashier at the business demanding cash. When he or she got the cash, they took off, police said.
RCSD set up a perimeter of the area, leading to a large police presence at the nearby Dutch Square Center and Boozer Shopping Center.
Deputies are looking for two suspects, but RCSD is not ready to share their descriptions with the public.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
