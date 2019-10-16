Pair of roads to lose access to N. Main St. due to road widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As workers continue to widen North Main Street, motorists will not be able to reach that road from two access points starting Wednesday.
Richland County officials said contractors will close access points to North Main Street from Lamar Street and Fern Avenue.
Detours, which will be installed on Wednesday, will remain in place through the duration of the road widening project. Motorists who want to get to Fern Avenue will have to use Miller Avenue to turn onto Ridgewood Avenue to reach Byrd Avenue. From there, drivers can get to Fern Avenue.
Drivers who want to reach Lamar Street should turn from North Main onto Kortright Street.
The widening project is part of the Richland County Transportation Penny Program. It is expected to be finished in August 2020.
