Pair of bus trips announced for Gamecocks’ women’s hoops fans this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tip-off for women’s college basketball is right around the corner and the South Carolina Gamecocks have announced two chances for fans to travel and support their team.
First up, fans will have the opportunity to see the Gamecocks take on Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum on Nov. 24.
On Jan. 26, South Carolina heads to Athens to take on Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum.
The tickets for the fan bus are $60. That includes transportation, a ticket to the game, a shirt, lunch, assorted snacks, and soft drinks.
Reservations for each bus trip will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The payment for your reservation must be made at the time of the request.
To reserve your spot, click this link or call 803-777-4276. You can also visit the Gamecock Club office at the Rice Athletics Center between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
