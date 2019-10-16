Midlands fifth graders take pledge as gun safety education makes its way into elementary schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of fifth-graders across Richland School District One signed the dotted line on Wednesday, pledging to alert an adult if they find a gun and act as if it’s loaded.
The pledge is part of the annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence, a nationwide program spearheaded in South Carolina by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The program is designed to keep schools and communities safe by enlisting the help of elementary, middle and high school students.
Elementary students, like those at Forest Heights Elementary in Columbia, signed a pledge about gun safety. The voluntary pledge at the middle and high school level promises students will not bring a gun to school, will not settle an argument with a gun and will use their influence to dissuade their friends from using guns to resolve disputes.
“I think about it every single night and morning,” said fifth-grader Jaelyn Guss. “I think about, let’s hope that they don’t bring no gun and there isn’t any harm.”
For many students, the program offers the first real dose of information about gun safety, both at home and at school.
“I would leave it alone, run to the nearest help I know, not a stranger, and tell them there’s a gun where I see one,” said Trinity Williams.
The school resource officer at Forest Heights, Deputy Donna Tucker, continues to teach DARE classes but said guns are a reality of life and it is important young students know what to do if they see one.
“Guns are in homes, too, so kids are being taught what do so they can be safe and have the people around them safe,” she said.
Fifth-grader Jayden Martinez said while he thinks about the possibility of someone bringing a gun to school, he isn’t afraid and is glad he knows what to do if he finds one. Information, he said, he can teach his younger sister.
“If it does get into the hands of somebody, I’ll run but I won’t be afraid,” he said. “I don’t want to get shot.”
The city of Columbia has investigated 19 homicides so far in 2019, with more than 80 percent of the deaths related to gun violence. Within the last month, the Columbia Police Department has created a Gun Intelligence Unit, specifically designed to combat and investigate violent crime within the city.
At a press conference last month, Chief Skip Holbrook said ShotSpotter technology, which is designed to detect and alert officers to gunfire, is working well in the six-mile radius where it’s located in north Columbia.
Data released by the department shows from mid-April through Sept. 24, a total of 657 alerts have been dispatched to officers. The technology has detected 2,233 rounds fired and officers have recovered nearly 1,000 shell casings. Law enforcement officers, including officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, hope to combat gun violence statistics in South Carolina by using programs like this one, aimed at deterring and intervening at a younger age.
