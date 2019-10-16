Man arrested in Elgin after officials shut down drug operation near school

Zachary Keegan (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 16, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 12:51 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Elgin Police Department have arrested 29-year-old Zachary Keegan.

Authorities said Keegan’s arrest was part of shutting down a drug operation happening on Sun Valley Drive, which is not far from two Kershaw County schools. While searching the home, investigators found a variety of illegal drugs, weapons, a bulletproof vest, an expandable baton, and a police badge.

Keegan has been charged with the following:

  • Manufacturing crack cocaine - third offense
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled substance - third offense
  • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school
  • Possession of meth - third offense
  • Possession of cocaine - third offense
  • Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance - third offense
  • Possession of marijuana - second offense
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Officials said more charges may develop as the investigation continues.

Bond for Keegan has been set at more than $200,000.

