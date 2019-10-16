Lexington Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to woman in parking lot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested Larry Britt Brown, 33, in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred last week.
On October 8th, a woman was walking back to her vehicle from a store located on Sunset Boulevard when she saw Brown in a vehicle next to hers. When she got closer, she saw Brown with his pants down exposing his genitals while using sexual gestures.
Officials said Brown covered himself and drove to another parking space after the woman saw him. He remained there until police arrived.
When police attempted to speak with Brown, he drove away. Moments later, another officer saw Brown’s vehicle and tried to stop him. However, the officer did not chase Brown.
An anonymous caller helped the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department locate Brown and bring him into custody.
On October 13th Brown was transported from an Orangeburg detention center to the Lexington County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.
This morning Brown was required to appear at Lexington County Bond Court. He was charged with indecent exposure, failure to stop for blue lights, failure to obey a police officer, operating an unsafe vehicle, and two counts of reckless driving. He received a $17,000 Surety Bond.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.