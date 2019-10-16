Hyatt Park Elementary utilizes action-base learning for students

“I don’t know if we can directly relate it to the increase in test scores, but I will say is that this is the third year of implementation. The first year of implementation was in Ms. Green’s fourth grade classroom, we saw a definite increase there in terms of the response in the test scores for her class. So I thought at that point we saw some good data, and we would implement that on a broader scale, so we’ve added three additional classrooms since that time,” Dr. Brabham said. “Exercise fuels the brain, and so we’re giving students an opportunity to be energized with the brain and learn at the same time.”