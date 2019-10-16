FIRST ALERT: Improving Weather for the Afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sky conditions will gradually improve as we move through the afternoon and evening hours.
The alert day has ended because the heavy rain has shifted off to the north.
We will still see a few showers as the front carrying the system moves through the area. Conditions will also turn breezy as we start to see more sunshine and gradual clearing for the afternoon.
Expect cooler weather to arrive as we transition into the evening and tomorrow.
Daytime highs Thursday and Friday will reach the lower 70s.
