First Alert Forecast: Morning Rain Gives Way To Afternoon Clearing

First Alert Today Through Noon For Heavy Rain
Scattered showers and rain this will move through the Midlands this morning. The heaviest of rain will stay in the southern Midlands as the main area of rain moves to the Northeast.
Skies will slowly clear through the day as a cold front moves through the state by evening. Much cooler temperatures are in store tomorrow and Friday. Sunny, pleasant days and clear cool nights in the forecast. Highs lower 70s…Lows in the lower to middle 40s
Alert Day Through Noon: Heavy rain is possible during the morning rush hour and off to school.
Our next system to come in late Sunday into Monday/Tuesday of next week. Scattered showers are likely.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Through Noon. Heavy rain is possible.
- MUCH cooler Thursday and Friday
- Next rain chance by Sunday
Forecast:
First Alert Today (Through Noon): Morning clouds and periods of rain, some rain will be heavy. Clearing skies by late afternoon. Highs upper 70s. Rain chance 70%
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Lows middle 40s
Thursday and Friday: Sunny! Highs lower to middle 70s
