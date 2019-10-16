First Alert Forecast: Low pressure in the tropics could bring rain to the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much cooler weather along with increasing rain chances by your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the 40s.
· We’re tracking sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s.
· We’re tracking changes for your weekend.
· A developing area of low pressure in the tropics could bring rain to the Midlands on Saturday and Sunday.
· The low has a good chance of developing into a named system over the next 2-5 days.
· A few more showers are possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies as a cold front pushes farther east. The winds will begin to diminish a bit. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
High pressure will control our weather Thursday and Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Bundle up!
We’re tracking changes for your weekend, which includes increasing rain chances. Let’s talk about it.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the tropics over the next few days. As of this writing, the low is located in the Bay of Campeche. It has a good chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next 2-5 days. The low is forecast to travel northeast over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, bringing rainfall and gusty winds to the northern Gulf Coast. Now, if it’s named or not, we’ll likely see rain from this system by Saturday and Sunday.
For now, on Saturday, it looks as if we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances late afternoon and evening. This forecast could change, though, so make sure you stay in touch with us for updates. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Rain will continue into Sunday. Some of it could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers are also possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs near 80.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
