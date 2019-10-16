First Alert Forecast: Low pressure in the tropics could bring rain to the Midlands this weekend

An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the tropics over the next few days. As of this writing, the low is located in the Bay of Campeche. It has a good chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next 2-5 days. The low is forecast to travel northeast over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, bringing rainfall and gusty winds to the northern Gulf Coast. Now, if it’s named or not, we’ll likely see rain from this system by Saturday and Sunday.