Dutch family of 6 lived in isolation on farm for possibly 9 years, authorities say

The small group of buildings after a family group were discovered to be living in secluded conditions in Ruinerwold, 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019. Dutch authorities were Tuesday trying to piece together the story of a six-member family group believed to have lived for nine years on a farm, isolated from the outside world in the rural east of the Netherlands. (RTL Netherlands via AP) (Source: AP)