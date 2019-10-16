CPD releases composite sketch of Reserve at Riverwalk apartments shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be connected to a shooting at Reserve at Riverwalk apartments.
The sketch, courtesy of SLED, is based on witness information.
Around 1:30 a.m. CPD officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Bentley Drive for a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old female with non-life threatening injuries to the upper and lower body. She was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies talked with several people at the scene and collected ballistic evidence for processing.
The suspect has been described as a slender black male with a thin mustache. He is believed to be between 5′9 and 5′11 and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances and motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
