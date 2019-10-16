Clemson announces 2020 baseball schedule

Clemson’s nine-game homestand to open the season includes three-game series against Liberty and Stony Brook, teams who won their respective conferences in 2019 and played in the NCAA Tournament. After the Liberty series, the Tigers host The Citadel and Furman in midweek games before facing Stony Brook for the first time to complete the first of their two five-game weeks in 2020. The Tigers close the homestand with a midweek game against East Tennessee on Feb. 25.