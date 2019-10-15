Two Richland Northeast students arrested for breach of peace

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Richland Northeast High School students.
18-year-old Charles Murray and an unnamed 17-year-old have been charged with breach of peace.
At approximately 3:35 p.m. an SRO walking towards RNE’s courtyard saw a large group of students gathered with their cell phones out in after dismissal. The students appeared to be videoing what was going on.
As the SRO approached many students ran away towards the bus loop. Three students were seen kicking and punching a student who was on the ground.
The SRO used a taser to overpower Murray and take him into custody. Another Deputy was able to detain the 17-year-old student. The third student fled the scene.
Murray is currently booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The 17-year-old was charged and released to a parent.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Additional charges may be filed.
