RCSD searching Bluff Road for vehicle stolen from Lexington Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a vehicle stolen from Lexington County around 1:30 p.m.
According to officials, when they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.
Authorities say the vehicle got as far as Westinghouse off of Bluff Road before they exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
The suspect’s description is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.