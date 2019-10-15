Police: Suspect fires shots at 5 Florence police officers; 1 in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Gunfire erupted between a suspect and Florence police officers as they were serving a warrant Monday night, according to police.
Officials said that officers were executing a search warrant for Fredrick Whitley around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Brunson Street. They said Whitely also had a bench warrant in reference to drug charges.
Florence police Lt. Mike Brandt said Whitley ran away and fired at five officers and three of them returned fire. None of the officers were hit during the shooting.
Brandt said that officers pursued Whitley and took him into custody in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue.
Police currently have Oakland Avenue near Oakland Place Apartments blocked off while authorities investigate the scenes. People who live in the apartments are being redirected away from the scene.
The State Law Enforcement Division will be taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol.
