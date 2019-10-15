Officials say earthquakes much more common in South Carolina than most think

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning, officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division were at the state’s Emergency Operations Center going over their plan for a major earthquake in South Carolina.
Director Kim Stenson said on average there are about 10 to 20 earthquakes in South Carolina per year. Just about all of them are low magnitude earthquakes. So far in South Carolina, there have been 8 reported earthquakes this year.
"For a hurricane or a winter storm and even a tornado sometimes, you get some warning. For an earthquake, we're probably not going to get any warning. It's just going to happen," Stenson said.
Tuesday's morning scenario gave SCEMD an idea of how they would respond to a powerful earthquake in the Midlands.
One event they always have in the back of their minds is the 1886 Charleston Earthquake.
Stenson said, "It would make Hurricane Hugo look like an afternoon walk in the park."
The epicenter of that earthquake was just outside of Charleston. The 7.3 magnitude quake damaged thousands of buildings and killed dozens of people.
Emergency management officials said if it were to happen again in the same location, it would be the single largest disaster in the entire Southeast.
Stenson said, "There would be as many as 900 fatalities, over 125,000 people without homes. We're talking about somewhere between $20-$25 billion of damage. It would be pretty significant."
According to SCEMD, about 70% of South Carolina’s earthquakes occur in the Coastal Plain but small earthquakes can happen near dams and the mountains.
Thursday morning, thousands of South Carolinians will take part in the Great Southeast Shakeout. If you’d like to register for the drill click here.
For more information on earthquakes in the Palmetto State and precautions, you can take to prepare yourself and your family click here.
