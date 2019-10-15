Officials: Burglary at Pelion High will not prevent band from competing

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Online rumors had many upset that a Lexington County high school would miss a local band competition -- but those rumors are not true, school officials said.
Pelion High School staff arrived Monday to find a burglary happened overnight, a district spokeswoman confirmed.
Officials did not share the total of items taken, but did clarify the band program lost a few items -- two guitars and a set of tenor drums.
However, the theft of those instruments will not prevent the program from competing in the Lower State Marching Band Championships, officials said.
School administrators filed a report with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about the theft should tell a teacher, school resource officer, or other employee.
Parents and student can also share information through the district’s tipline: 803-636-8317.
