Newberry County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead following shooting at local business

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Tuesday around 1 a.m.
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and notify family members. This shooting occurred in the parking lot of a local business.
Officials do not believe the shooting was targeting the business but rather the person who was shot.
Investigators are working to identify a suspect in the shooting. Due to this being an ongoing investigation some details have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.