Newberry County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead following shooting at local business
By Kiana Miller | October 15, 2019 at 7:12 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 8:05 AM

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Tuesday around 1 a.m.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and notify family members. This shooting occurred in the parking lot of a local business.

Officials do not believe the shooting was targeting the business but rather the person who was shot.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in the shooting. Due to this being an ongoing investigation some details have not been released at this time.

