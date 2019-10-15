Media picks Gamecocks to win SEC title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the fifth time in six seasons, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks have been picked to win the SEC title by members of the media.
The Gamecocks return to action this year after making it to the Sweet 16. This year, Carolina has six letterwinners along with the nation’s top recruiting class led by four of the top 11 signees in the country.
However, those weren’t the only accolades collected by the Gamecocks. Seniors Tyasha Harris was named to the All-SEC first team while Mikiah Herbert Harrigan earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.
Harris was the team’s third-leading scorer last season averaging 10.9 points per game while pulling down 3.5 rebounds per contest. She also led the Gamecocks in assists (176) and steals (55)
Herbert Harrigan was the Gamecocks’ fourth-leading scorer a season ago with 10.4 points per game. She was also second on the team in rebounds per game with 5.1. Herbert Harrigan also shined on the defensive side of the ball leading Carolina with 71 blocks.
The Gamecocks will open the season at home against Alabama State on November 5.
