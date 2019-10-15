Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl for months

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child for several months.
Daniel Michael Morino, 40, was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Monday and is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On Sept. 22, police were notified of an ongoing sexual assault involving a minor between the dates of February 2019 and August 2019, an affidavit states.
The victim, who was 12 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, told police Morino tried to have sex with her multiple times and has touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
Morino reportedly used a cell phone to record the child changing clothes and has “threatened harm to her and/or her little brother” if she told anyone, the affidavit states.
Police say they recovered a video of Morino filming the girl changing in her bedroom.
Morino is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.