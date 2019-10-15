Gamecocks’ Kinlaw named to AP Midseason All-America team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been a pretty good year for South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
The Goose Creek High product has turned heads all year and has been named a midseason All-American by the Associated Press.
The senior defensive tackle leads the Gamecocks with five sacks this year. He also has 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup.
Kinlaw was also named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following his performance against No. 3 Georgia on Saturday. Kinlaw had four tackles and a sack against the Bulldogs in South Carolina’s win over their SEC East rival.
Earlier this year, Kinlaw was also selected to the All-SEC Coaches second team.
South Carolina now prepares to face No. 9 Florida at home on Saturday.
