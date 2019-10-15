FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and storms tonight into Wednesday, then much cooler weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking heavy rain and potential thunderstorms for the Midlands tonight into your Wednesday. Then, much cooler weather moves in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· First Alerts are posted tonight and Wednesday.
· We’re tracking areas of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday.
· Some of the rain could produce localized flooding for your Wednesday morning commute.
· Highs will be drop into the lower 70s by Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s.
· More showers move in Sunday into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Let’s be on ALERT tonight as a warm front moves into the area from the south. That front will bring scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms to the Midlands, even for part of your morning commute to work and school on Wednesday.
Some of the rain could be heavy at times, capable of producing some localized flooding Wednesday. Turn around, don’t drown! Anywhere from .5” to 1” of rain could occur for a few communities. We’ll keep an eye on it.
Conditions will likely improve gradually by late Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes in from the west. High temperatures are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday.
Much cooler weather moves in behind the cold front Thursday. In fact, highs will drop into the low 70s by Thursday afternoon. We’re also expecting highs in the low 70s by Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 40s.
Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few more showers are expected Sunday into early next week.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Isolated Storms (80%). Lows in the 60s.
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Heavy Rain and Isolated Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 80.
