First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Today and Wednesday For Heavy Rain

Showers and rain developing this morning in AL and Ga will move into the Midlands by early evening. The heaviest of rain will stay mostly in the southern Midlands (Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties) through the evening. As the front moves closer, widespread bands of rain will move through the rest of the Midlands. Rain could be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms are possible (Not looking for any widespread severe weather)