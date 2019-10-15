First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Today and Wednesday For Heavy Rain

First Alert Today For Possible Heavy Rain Developing Tonight
Clouds will be on the increase from the South ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through the state Wednesday.
Showers and rain developing this morning in AL and Ga will move into the Midlands by early evening. The heaviest of rain will stay mostly in the southern Midlands (Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties) through the evening. As the front moves closer, widespread bands of rain will move through the rest of the Midlands. Rain could be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms are possible (Not looking for any widespread severe weather)
Alert Day Today: Heavy rain could cause some minor flooding issues in a few places. Due to the very dry conditions, widespread flooding is not an issue at this time.
The front will sweep out the rain and clouds and bring us MUCH cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week! Highs in the 70s…Low in the 40s
Our next system looks to come in late Sunday into Monday/Tuesday of next week. This could bring us more heavy rain! Great news!
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Today; Periods of heavy rain possible elate this evening through Wednesday morning.
- Clearing Wednesday and MUCH cooler Thursday and Friday
- Next rain chance by Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 70s
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain developing late. Some rain will be heavy at times. Lows lower 60s. Rain chance 80%
Wednesday: Showers and rain early, breezy turning cooler. Highs upper 70. Rain chance 50%
