FIRST ALERT: Expect soggy conditions late Tuesday and Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have called First Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Alert Days have been posted for the pockets of heavy rain that we are expecting. The heaviest rain will arrive overnight and into early Wednesday morning.
The rain will exit the region Wednesday during the late morning, but the clouds will stick around into the afternoon.
Temperatures will also reflect the pattern changes. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring daytime highs down to the upper 70s/near 80.
Thursday will produce a day with temperatures around 70.
Rain totals will approach 1 inch in some areas.
