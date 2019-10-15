Deputies arrest 2 men following September shooting at My Place Bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men who were connected with a shooting at a bar in Columbia in September.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on September 15 outside of My Place Bar on Claudia Drive. Investigators arrived on the scene after receiving a shots fired call.
After gathering some information, deputies determined Russell Belton was outside of the bar shooting a pistol into the air. Moments after the shots were fired, Marvin Bookert returned fire from behind a vehicle across the street. Belton and several vehicles at the scene were hit by shots fired by Bookert, who left the area in a beige Ford Crown Victoria.
Bookert, 20, was charged with attempted murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of malicious injury to private property. He was taken into custody on Oct. 5.
Two days later, Belton, 30, turned himself in to RCSD. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated breach of peace.
