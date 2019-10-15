Columbia businessman, Vietnam vet Van Loan passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia businessman and Vietnam War veteran Jack Van Loan has passed away.
Colonel Van Loan was commemorated with a statue in Five Points in 2016. He also served as the grand marshal of the Veterans Day parade in 2017.
During the Vietnam War, Van Loan was imprisoned in the North Vietnamese prison camp known as the Hanoi Hilton. That’s the same place where Sen. John McCain was held.
Van Loan spent six years there after his F-4 Phantom fighter jet was shot down.
City and state leaders remembered Colonel Van Loan on Tuesday.
Mayor Steve Benjamin also issued a statement regarding Van Loan’s passing. In part, it reads:
“Columbia and America has lost a true hero in the passing of Colonel Jack Van Loan,” said Mayor Benjamin.” After bravely serving his county for years in the U.S. Air Force and as a POW, he continued to serve our community, especially Five Points until his passing. Colonel Van Loan was a wonderful friend, mentor, and role-model to me and many others.”
Mayor Benjamin also noted that flags would fly at half-staff to honor Colonel Van Loan.
Colonel Van Loan was 87 years old.
