Appliance sparked large fire in middle of night at Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews responded to a massive house fire in the middle of the night at a home in east Columbia.
It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Todd Branch Road, the Columbia Fire Department said on Twitter. That’s off Two Notch Road at I-77.
Firefighters arrived to find large flames shooting out of the front and side of the house.
Thankfully, officials said no one was hurt.
Investigators determined the fire started in a clothes dryer.
The Red Cross is helping the three adults and two children displaced by the fire.
October is Fire Prevention Month. For tips on how to stay safe, click or tap here.
