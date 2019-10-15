AARP to introduce 2 transportation programs aimed to help Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two new transportation pilot programs have been started in Columbia by AARP to help residents with transportation.
The first of the two programs is called “The Future of Transportation Technology” and it will focus on helping citizens learn more about vehicle safety technology and ridesharing services.
The second program, called AARP Ride@50+, allows residents to use a new transportation platform to find, book, and pay for transportation in one place.
The workshops for each of these programs will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Tri-City Leisure Center located at 485 Brooks Avenue in Conference Room B.
For more information, visit this website. www.aarp.com
