Two children abducted in Georgia found in South Carolina; suspect sought

Two children abducted in Georgia found in South Carolina; suspect sought
Law enforcement units are continuing their search for 22-year-old Jose Portillo who authorities say abducted the children. (Source: GBI)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 14, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 4:53 PM

GEORGIA (WCSC) - Authorities say two children who were abducted in Georgia were found safe in South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Scarlet and Kael Lira were found safe.

Law enforcement units are continuing their search for 22-year-old Jose Portillo who authorities say abducted the children.

If you have any information on Portillo you are urged to call Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911.

According to GBI authorities, the children were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo and considered to be in extreme danger.
According to GBI authorities, the children were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo and considered to be in extreme danger. (Source: GBI)

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.