Richland County man stabbed at My Place Bar and Grill, deputies investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place on the 7700 block of Claudia Drive.
On October 13th at 3:30 a.m. RCSD deputies were dispatched to a local hospital regarding a man who had been stabbed in the upper body.
'The victim said he had been stabbed while at My Place Bar and Grill by an unknown person.
He stated that when he realized he had been stabbed, he asked his girlfriend to take him to the hospital.
The victim was unable to provide any details or descriptions of the suspect.
RCSD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.
