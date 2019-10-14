RCSD searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside, baby recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect who stole a car that had a baby inside early Monday morning.
The car was stolen from Alexander Pointe Drive, before 7 a.m. and the child was later found on Garners Ferry Road.
Officials believe that the suspect dropped the child off at this location and left with the silver Jeep Cherokee.
The child is okay and is back with family.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCSD headquarters at 803-576-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
