My Take: The South Carolina African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a few months, we’ll be turning the page on a new year. That means it will be time for new calendars around the home and at the office. There are always plenty of options available.
But there’s one, in particular, you may want to consider the South Carolina African American History Calendar.
The calendar for 20-20 was recently unveiled during an event at the Koger Center in Columbia. WIS is always a proud sponsor of the event with our own Judi Gatson serving as emcee.
The calendar features profiles of people from across the state who have had a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina and the country. Some of this year’s honorees include former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn and former South Carolina star running back George Rogers.
To learn more about all the honorees click here. There, you will find not only the latest available calendar, but also an archive of previous honorees.
What a great way to start the new year. That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
