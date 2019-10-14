Men killed in double homicide in Batesburg-Leesville identified

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Two men died in a shooting Friday night in Batesburg-Leesville, police confirmed.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. at a home. Police did not share the part of town in which the shooting happened.
When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Richard DeQuincy Broadwater, 26, and Daniel Nathanial Robinson, 33, died at the scene, the coroner’s office confirmed.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at 803-532-4408.
The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and SLED are investigating.
