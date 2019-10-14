Investigators arrest Mt. Pleasant man on child pornography charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 64-year-old Mount Pleasant man on child pornography charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Daniel Anthony Feerst. He was arrested last Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.
“Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Feerst,” the Attorney General’s Office said.”Investigators state Feerst possessed files of child pornography."
Authorities with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
