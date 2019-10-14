FIRST ALERT : Tuesday Afternoon-Wednesday for Periods of Heavy Rain.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures, the rain will move back in by tomorrow.
Most of your Monday will feature mainly sunny skies and the showers will stay off to the west. That will change by Tuesday.
Tuesday is now an Alert Day. Your Tuesday will start dry, but clouds will begin to increase from the west. Expect showers and periods of rain off and on from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rain moving in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As a front begins to shift into the area. This is the first significant rain we have had in some time and rain totals may top a half an inch in many areas.
The rain will exit the region Wednesday morning but the clouds will stick around into the afternoon. The temperatures will also reflect the pattern changes. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring daytime highs down to the upper 70s...Thursday will produce a day with temperatures around 70.
In the Tropics,
The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves.
The strongest is off the coast of Africa and has an 80% chance of formation in the next five days (Invest 94L). The good news is that the system is expected to move away from Africa and head north. At this time, I do not see an impact on the US.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.