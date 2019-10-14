FIRST ALERT: Rain could be heavy Tuesday PM into Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking a good soaking rain Tuesday evening into your Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s tonight.
· Tuesday morning and early afternoon will likely be dry. We’ll see increasing clouds. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
· However, First Alerts have been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday for potential heavy rain and storms in the Midlands.
· Highs will be drop into the lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.
· More showers move in Sunday into next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
A warm front will move into the area from our south on Tuesday. For most of your Tuesday morning and early afternoon, we’ll see dry weather. Clouds will increase and thicken though. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Let’s be on ALERT by Tuesday evening through Wednesday. By Tuesday evening, the front will nearly stall across the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chances will rise to around 80% by Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, capable of producing some localized flooding. Up to an inch of rain is possible for a few communities. We’ll keep an eye on it.
Conditions will likely improve by Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected around 80.
Much cooler weather moves in as a cold front sweeps through the Midlands by Thursday. Highs will drop into the low 70s by Thursday afternoon. We’re also expecting highs in the low 70s by Friday.
A few more showers are possible Sunday into next week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows in the mid 50s.
First Alert Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers (80%). Highs in the upper 70s.
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs near 70.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs near 80.
