First Alert Forecast: Sunshine By Afternoon, But More Rain By Tuesday

Sunshine Today Gives Way To More Rain Tomorrow
Morning fog and clouds will turn to sunshine later today and warm temperatures with lower 80s by afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of strong cold front to move through Wednesday.
The good news is we’ll see widespread showers/rain and a few thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday morning. Some rain could be heavy at times. Now, this won’t be a drought buster, however it sure will help having some rain!
Fantastic Fall weather comes behind the front with MUCH cooler temperatures! Highs in the 70s…Lows in the 40s!
Weather Highlights:
- AM Fog gives way to Afternoon sunshine Today
- Rain chances increases late Tuesday ahead of a cold front
- Rain likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
- Clearing and MUCH cooler Thursday and Friday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Fair. Lows upper 50s
Tuesday: Becoming cloudy late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening. Highs Near 80. Rain chance 80% after 5PM.
Wednesday: Showers and rain early, breezy turning cooler. Highs upper 70. Rain chance 50%
