CFD: 16 units damaged by fire at Columbia storage facility

CFD: 16 units damaged by fire at Columbia storage facility
The fire started Monday afternoon at the Life Storage facility in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road near I-77. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
By Laurel Mallory | October 14, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 1:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews reported damage to multiple storage units from a fire Monday afternoon in southeast Richland County.

The fire happened at the Life Storage facility in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road, the Columbia Fire Department tweeted. That’s near I-77.

Pictures tweeted by the Fire Department showed the aftermath of the fire.

Crews said at least 16 units were damaged. Officials estimated about $50,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.