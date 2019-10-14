CFD: 16 units damaged by fire at Columbia storage facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews reported damage to multiple storage units from a fire Monday afternoon in southeast Richland County.
The fire happened at the Life Storage facility in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road, the Columbia Fire Department tweeted. That’s near I-77.
Pictures tweeted by the Fire Department showed the aftermath of the fire.
Crews said at least 16 units were damaged. Officials estimated about $50,000 worth of damage.
No injuries were reported.
