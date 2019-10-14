Dealing with trauma and post-traumatic stress after the perceived threat at SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager was charged in connection with a fight at the South Carolina State Fair that led to reports of a shooting and mass panic, but Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies told WIS there was no shooting at the fair on Saturday night.
Investigators got reports of a possible shooting after a group of teenagers got into a fight and created commotion at the fair.
That set off a stampede with people running to find safety. Deputies said they have looked at videos of a fight posted to social media in which some thought a gun could be seen, but investigators said after enhancing and taking a closer look, they are certain that the teen in that video was pointing a finger and not a gun.
Deputies reported they never found evidence of a shooting like shell casings, but some who attended the fair claim they heard the shots first hand.
But whether or not that shooting was real, the traumatization many people dealt with is very real.
Licensed therapist Jennifer Wolf has 33 years of experience with an expertise in traumatic events and sat down on WIS News 10 at 4 with Sam Bleiweis and Judi Gatson to talk about the signs and symptoms of post traumatic stress and how people who are affected can cope with the aftermath.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.