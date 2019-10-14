Columbia man found guilty of federal dog fighting charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal jury recently found a Columbia man guilty of fighting dogs, but it isn’t his first conviction.
Santerrio Montinez Smith, 32, faces a maximum of five years in prison for his latest conviction.
Prosecutors in the federal case said between March and September of 2017, Smith fought several pit bull terriers. Police say he kept the dogs at his grandmother’s house in Richland County.
The FBI’s Columbia Violence Gang Task Force served a search warrant at that house and recovered eight dogs, along with help from the ASPCA.
A veterinarian testified at trial that two of the dogs had scars and fresh wounds from dog fighting.
His brother, Dantrell Smith, and their father, James “Denny” Green, have both pleaded guilty to federal dog fighting charges.
All three men will soon be sentenced.
This isn’t the first dog fighting conviction for Santerrio Smith. In 2014, he was convicted on the state level for fighting dogs.
And just weeks ago, in August, Smith faced another federal trial during which he was found guilty of distributing cocaine and heroin.
