No shots fired at State Fair despite rumors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say a group of people running through the fairgrounds in waves caused a panic Saturday night.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed no shots were fired after a rumor of a shooting led to a panic and people running at the fairgrounds.
WIS confirmed with RCSD that deputies did respond to reports of shots fired, but Sheriff Leon Lott said there was no shooting and nobody was hurt.
“We are very grateful for the efforts of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol," said State Fair general manager Nancy Smith in a statement. “We will remain diligent in our efforts to maintain the highest customer safety standards that fairgoers have become accustomed to.”
Smith says it was a group of young adults running through the grounds in waves which created a disruption.
A WIS viewer says they were stuck on the ferris wheel when people started running.
Traffic leaving the fair moved slowly, according to WIS reporter Jenna Cisneros.
According to RCSD, the South Carolina State Fair closed early. The fair is expected to open at its normal time tomorrow.
Smith reiterated the fair’s youth admission policy, reminding everyone that fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent after 6:00 p.m.
