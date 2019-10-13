Highway Patrol investigating I-26 crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning on I-26 near mile marker 159.
At approximately 4:20 a.m. a 2001 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling westbound when it ran off the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.
The rear driverside passenger died on the scene due to fatal injuries received in the crash. Their identity unknown at this time.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted from the scene to Prisma Health Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The passenger and rear passenger were taken from the scene to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
All occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Highway Patrol is investigating.
