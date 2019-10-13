Gamecocks’ Mukuamu wins National Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - When you intercept three passes on the road against No. 3 Georgia recognition is bound to come.
It came quick for South Carolina sophomore corner Israel Mukuamu. The defensive star for the Gamecocks in Athens was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, joining Oklahoma wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb, who was player of the week on offense.
Mukuamu registered three interceptions in the 20-17 double-overtime win, a 53-yard pick-six late in the second quarter, a third-down interception in the fourth quarter and then a secured a deflected pass to end Georgia’s first possession in overtime. He became the first Gamecock to intercept three passes since Patrick Hinton did it in a 23-7 win at N.C. State on Oct. 29, 1988. He also had 11 tackles in the game, one for a loss.
“It feels great. A lot of people doubted us this year, but we came out and Coach Muschamp told us to keep fighting,” Mukuamu said in his postgame on-field interview with ESPN’s Allison Williams. “That’s what we did. We’re just so happy to upset the No. 3 team in the nation. Coach put us in position. He said (Jake Fromm) was gong to throw us one and I thank God he threw me three. That’s all I can say. Coach put us in a great position and we did the game plan.”
Fromm, Georgia’s tenured junior quarterback, threw three interceptions in a game for the first time in his career. The pick-six in the first half was his first interception of the season.
According to South Carolina Athletics Communications and Public Relations, Mukuamu is the fourth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since safety D.J. Swearinger on Nov. 11, 2012.
