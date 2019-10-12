Hundreds attend walk against domestic violence in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds were in attendance for a Walk Against Domestic Violence outside the Sumter County Judicial Center Saturday morning.
Sumter County High School’s International Baccalaureate Program teamed up with the Sumter Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) to organize the walk.
One of the goals of the walk was to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence.
Andrea Clark, a Sumter High School Senior who walked on Saturday said, “Domestic violence is not ok and the only way to do that is to make a public presentation about it and make sure people are aware.”
The walk is a student-led event, that’s been held for about 15 years.
Susan Hilton, a retired teacher from Sumter High School said, “This has hit really close to home this summer, and I think we all felt so helpless.”
It’s been more than two months since police found the body of Sharee Bradley in her home at Lantana Apartments, and her 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams is still missing.
Adams is believed to be dead after Daunte Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and her child.
Sumter Police say they’re continuing to search in a local landfill for the remains of Adams.
Since Bradley’s death, the Sumter YWCA says the community needs to come together to support victims of domestic violence now, more than ever.
“Anytime especially when children are involved, I think it tugs at our hearts a little bit more,” YWCA Executive Director Yolanda Debra Wilson said.
Wilson said Bradley’s case has prompted more victims of domestic violence to seek help.
“For the month of August, we served 66 new victims of domestic violence, so that gives you an idea of the impact that it’s made on this community,” Wilson said. “Together we can all make a difference.”
Arianna Parker, a Sumter High School Senior said, “I want women, to come out of these bad environments and I want them to know that it is ok to seek help.”
At Saturday’s walk, Sumter High School students collected toiletries and raised about 400 dollars cash for families at the safe house shelter.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the Sumter YWCA at 803-775-2763 or 803-773-7158. They can help make a safety plan.
