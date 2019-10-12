Gamecocks return from bye week to take on Georgia

“I think that competition helps you and when you have a deep, talented roster and that's what we're building to and it takes time,” Muschamp said. “It's frustrating at times, but a** on bench, it's the best motivator we've got and I say it all the time. They all want to play and they all want to be out there and they all want to start and they all want to be on the field. So, there's no question. Competition is a great motivator for us.”