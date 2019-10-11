Winthrop University students asked to leave campus, use portable bathrooms due to water main break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Water pressure issues are plaguing Winthrop University in Rock Hill due to Wednesday’s massive water main break.
“There’s no water right now, I cant do anything right now," says Winthrop student Dakota Sarbok.
Sarbok and Austin Watson are roommates. They live on campus at Winthrop University, but they’re packing up two days early for fall break.
“We can’t go to the bathroom, we cant wash the dishes," says Sarbok.
University officials encouraged students who could to leave campus, due to the water issues. Under the boil advisory, the water on campus isn’t safe to drink.
“We can boil it in the pots on the stove," says Watson.
Little to no water pressure has made showering an issue on campus.
“When I went to fill my water bottle up in the hallway, it was like barely trickling out," says Watson.
As far as using the bathroom, porta-pottys line the outside of dorms and certain popular areas on campus. But staying on campus is the only practical option for student-athlete, Olivia Blair.
“Because I live in Wisconson, going back isn’t really an option," says Blair.
Blair also plays on the university E-gaming team.
“We have a competition this weekend against the number one team.”
That means Bair will be replenishing the bottled water supply in their room.
“With the water, it happened to work out because I already had two gallons in my room," says Blair.
“Its just a little inconvenience, but its like a power outage you just have to wait until its back on.”
Classes are cancelled for Winthrop tomorrow, and they say as water and pressure conditions change on campus, they’ll be sending out alert for students to let them know once its safe to use the water again.
